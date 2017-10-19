'Fix Our School!' Students Chant Among Campus Mold Problems

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - "Fix our school!" students at Morris College chanted at Riley Park in Sumter Thursday. They say buildings on campus are infested with mold.
"I mean it's ridiculous," a student said.
"The problem is in every dorm," another student said.
The students, who did not want to be identified, said it is a reoccurring problem.
"They kept saying they were going to fix these issues and every year we would return to the same living conditions," another student said.
About 60 - 70 students showed up at the park to talk to News 19 about their concerns.
"At this point we feel disrespected as the adults we're supposed to be," a student said. "The administration, you don't have kids, god-sons, god-nieces? Would you want your family living in this?"
Leroy Staggers, Morris College's interim president, said he only recently found out about the issue.
