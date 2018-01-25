Flags Will Fly Half-Staff for Fallen South Carolina Soldier

(Photo: Rayven Sullivan)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gov. Henry McMaster ordered State Capitol Building flags tofly at half-staff Friday in honor of a Fort Mill soldier.

U.S. Army Spc. Javion S. Sullivan, 24, died earlier this month in a noncombat related incident during Operation Inherent Resolve in Anbar Province, Iraq.

Sullivan was assigned to the 16th Signal Company at Fort Hood, Texas, according to the Defense Department. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

The funeral will take place tomorrow.

