Flame from Jesus' Bethlehem Birthplace Transported to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For centuries, people in Israel have been keeping a fire burning in Bethlehem, the birth place of Jesus. A piece of that fire has been transported all the way to United States, and now finds itself in Columbia for anyone to share.



Terri Towle with the Boy Scouts Indian Waters Council says a live piece of the flame was placed on a plane and flown across Europe, to New York, and eventually here to South Carolina.

"The light was originally lit in 553 A.D. in the grotto where Jesus was born," Towle said. "It's the first time its been in South Carolina."

Towle says it's called the International Peace Light, and the flame isn't just for them at the Boy Scouts.

"We would love other people to come and share it as well," Towle said.

Todd Elrod came to get flame for two candles. He says he wanted it because of his faith.

"I think it's amazing," said Elrod. "Being Christians, we believe Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior and it's a symbol of his birth," Elrod said.

Seven-year-old Bryce Williams, whose family came all the way from Camden to get some of the flame, says the journey was worth it.

"'Cause it was one of the lights from God from when he was born and we're celebrating his birthday," Williams said.

If you want to get some of the light for your homes you have one more chance. The Indian Waters Council will have it available for the last time tomorrow at their Columbia location from 10am to 1pm. The address is 715 Betsy Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

