Flash Flood Watch Through Monday Evening

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A flash flood watch is in effect for the Midlands until 8 PM Monday.

The National Weather Service in Columbia issued the flash flood watch Sunday afternoon. The watch includes all the counties in the Midlands.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet, and a depth of 2-feet will float your car. Never walk, swim, or drive through flooded areas.

Showers and storms are expected to continue to move across the area through at least Monday evening. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy at times. Rainfall totals may be between 2" and 4" with isolated areas receiving more.

Grounds may become saturated as the rain moves through. This could lead to flash flooding in areas with poor drainage and urban areas. Ponding on roadways is also possible and some roads may become impassable with the heavy rain.

Temperatures on Monday will be kept down due to the clouds and rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday. The rain chances will gradually decrease Tuesday, and the rest of the workweek will be warm and dry.

