Picture provide by Lake Murray Aerial. (Photo: Custom)

Lake Murray, SC (WLTX) - Lake Murray will host a floating concert at Spence Island on Saturday.

The concert is called Drift Jam, what many say is the world's biggest floating concert. Doug Gainey is the creator and organizer of the event and says this event is something unlike any other.

"Everything is based on the water," said Gainey. "We have probably well over a thousand boats so it's quite a scene, not just for the music but because of the whole atmosphere. It's something you don't see at very many places."

The concert will feature six bands that range from South Carolina, Nashville, and Atlanta. It's free to the public and starts at eleven in the morning and goes onto until after ten at night.

Folks are also encouraged to donate to their charity for this year's event for the Hidden Wounds organization that's dedicated to helping veterans coming back home from serving the country.

With so many boats and people out on the water, Jason Smith with the Department of Natural Resources says his main goal is to keep everyone safe.

"We've got to keep those lanes clear. We're going to have several jet skis out there. We'll be out there and we're going to try and make safety lanes so emergency vehicles can get inside or get anywhere in the concert they need to," said Smith.

Gainey is working together with DNR.

"Swimming across there is too dangerous and it causes us a headache, it causes DNR a headache, it causes everybody a headache. If you get hit by a boat, it's going to cause you a headache," said Gainey. You wouldn't want to run through the interstate in the middle of rush hour traffic so there's no point in swimming across the cove trying to park boats."

Everyone who goes to the concert tomorrow is required to follow all the safety rules and Drift Fest and DNR asks people to have a designated driver.

