Mayor Benjamin Awarded for Leadership During Thousand Year Flood

Mayor Steve Benjamin (Photo: City of Columbia)

(WLTX) Mayor Steve Benjamin will be recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the October 2015 flood Sunday.

"The October 2015 flood was such an incredibly devastating time for our city, but it was truly a time during which our resiliency as a city was shown," Mayor Benjamin says.

The Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official is presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration. He is one of two recipients in the nation named to to receive the award.

"I'm honored to receive this award, and I thank our first responders, military, city officials and residents for the collaboration that was achieved during that difficult time."

The ceremony will celebrate all of the state winners in Washington D.C. Sunday during National Small Business Week.

