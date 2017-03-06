Flood Survivors Can Now Sell Their Damaged Homes to the Government

Flood survivors from four Lexington County neighborhoods can now sell their damaged homes to the government. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Flood survivors from four Lexington County neighborhoods can now sell their damaged homes to the government.

The proposal was approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last week, and this week, the county is making a push for applications. So far, they have about 50, but they're anticipating to get close to 120.

There was $16,332,000 granted by HUD to the local government, and 70 percent of that must go to low to moderate income households. The way the county plans to break it down is $10 million for buy-outs, $2 million for rehabs and $2.5 million for infrastructure.

The county hopes to get all the applications by April 28th, and say it'll take anywhere from a week to 10 days to go through the process. Once that's done, Charles Garren, the Community Development Director says, it'll go by pretty fast.

For the buyout, Garren says they're looking to give anywhere from $100,000 to $160,000. That value was made from the day before the flood and is not negotiable.

The county will offer $5,000 in moving costs assistance as an incentive and for those who move but stay in Lexington County can get $10,000.

