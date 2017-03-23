Marthy Worthy, a Midlands flood victim helped by HarvestCall (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Twenty-seven homes in the Midlands got some much needed flood repairs thanks to a church group in Indiana. On Thursday, a dedication ceremony was held at Midtown Downtown Fellowship to celebrate their work.

HarvestCall, an Indiana-based organization affiliated with the Apostolic Christian Church, has been working to repair flood-damaged homes in the Midlands alongside United Way and flood recovery partners St. Bernard Partners (SBP) and Home Works of America for the last three months.

Since January, 650 volunteers repaired 27 homes in the area, including 20 roof repairs, three remodels, and four complete rebuilds.

Martha Worthy, one of the homeowners, said it felt like the volunteers were angels sent from God.

"Oh honey, it was just a miracle come true," Worthy said. "There's no way I can explain that feeling, but I know God did it, He sent His angels to help me."

Worthy said her troubles started with Hurricane Hugo and grew worse with every storm.

"Many nights I cried, didn't know what to do, didn't know who to talk to," Worthy said, "ceilings falling down, rooms collapsing, floors falling through. We stayed in one room, all of us slept in one room, my furniture [was] in one room, I couldn't get any help. But the good Lord stepped in to help me, sent His angels from way across the way, He said, 'Go see about my child.'"

The group said they wanted no credit for the work they did, they just do it to bring others closer to God.

© 2017 WLTX-TV