Flu Shot Finder: Where to Get a Shot

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The current flu outbreak in the United States is turning out to be one of the worst in years.

Across the country, doctor's offices and emergency rooms are seeing a greater than average increase in the number of people coming in and complaining of symptoms of the virus. In South Carolina, a doctor from Lexington Medical Center said it may be the worst outbreak here since 2010, and that they had 300 cases in the first week of the year alone.

Some medical experts say this year's flu vaccine may not be as effective as they'd hoped, but doctors still recommend that people get one. That's because the vaccine could still lessen symptoms if you contract the virus.

But where do you go to get one? There's a website out there that makes it easy called HealthMap Vaccine Finder.

