Fmr. USC Assistant Coach Makes First Court Appearance

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Four assistant coaches from top basketball programs across the country have been arrested on federal charges after allegations they took bribes. In exchange, they allegedly would pressure college basketball players to eventually sign with professional sports agents.

One of those was former University of South Carolina assistant, Lamont Evans, who left the Gamecocks in April of 2016 to go to Oklahoma State.

Evans turned himself into US Marshals on Wednesday, and also had a brief court appearance in Oklahoma.

According to federal documents, Evans expected $2,000 a month from the sports agents. He told them his influence was necessary in their careers, especially with star players who may be "one and done",

The feds say Evans began talking to those agents in December of 2015 and met with them in March of the following year, while he was still a Gamecock assistant.

Evans' next court appearance will be in New York on October 10th.

