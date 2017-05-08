Fmr. USC Football Player Arrested for 5 Points Assault

Jalen Dread (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A suspect has now been arrested in connection with an assault in Columbia's Five Points late last month.

Jalen Antwan Dread, 20, turned himself in to police at Columbia Police Headquarters shortly before noon Monday, officers said.

Dread is a former member of the University of South Carolina football team. He's charged with a simple assault arrest warrant. Investigators say they do not expect to charge anyone else in connection with the case.

Officers say Dread is accused of hitting a man multiple times in the face after an argument on April 29,inside the Five Points Saloon located at 812 Harden Street. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police announced over the weekend that two USC football players who'd had their names mentioned in an incident report taken that night were cleared of any wrongdoing. In fact, officers determined one of those players, Deebo Samuel, was not even at the bar. The other was there, but didn't participate in the assault.

