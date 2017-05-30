Fmr. USC Great Connor Shaw Waived by Bears

Connor Shaw (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago, IL (WLTX) - The Chicago Bears have waived former Gamecocks football great Connor Shaw, the team announced Tuesday;.

Back in March, the team signed him to a one-year deal. But since then, the Bears have been stockpiling quarterbacks, taking North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky with the number two overall pick in the draft and then signing Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez.

Shaw had signed with the Bears last summer after being waived by his original team, the Cleveland Browns. But during a preseason game in August, he broke his leg, and was sidelined for the entire year.

It continued some bad luck that he's had since joining the NFL. He missed all of the previous season with the Browns after suffering a thumb injury, also in the preseason.

Shaw played for the Gamecocks from 2010-2013 and is the winningest quarterback in school history with 27 career victories.

