Folks Behind the Food: Good Food, Even Better Stories

The manager of aunt Martha's preparing a sandwhich for one of its customers

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina State Fair is the largest event in the State.

One of the biggest things that draws in the crowds...the food. But who are the people that make these mouth watering dishes?

News 19 got a chance to meet to some of the workers at Aunt Martha's. They all come from different states, different backgrounds and different life experiences. Despite their differences, they all love good food and good people.

Check out the video to learn more about the employees that make this vendor so unique.

