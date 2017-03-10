Some Concerned About Open Carry Bill in South Carolina

There's now a possibility that people can carry guns without concealing them or having to get a state permit. The first step of that bill to become a law was passed yesterday and it has some folks worried. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There's now a possibility that people will soon be able to carry guns without concealing them or having to get a permit to do so in South Carolina.

The bill was introduced in the House on Tuesday, and by Thursday, it had passed out of one subcommittee.

Sylvie Dessau with Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America says it was surprisingly unpleasant to se how quickly it's moved through the legislative process.

"It is usually not how it works or how a democracy works, a lawmaker should always take time to hear from constituents," said Dessau.

Representative Mike Pitts, the bill's sponsor, has this simple answer, "We're close to the end of budget in the House so now I have time to work on legislation as oppose to numbers,..the only thing this bill does is it changes the fact that the state will have to permit you to carry."

To which Dessaualso disagrees -she wants to see the training to carry a gun continue here in the state.

"That's our primary goal to prevent gun violence, to prevent deaths and injuries by gun shots and to save lives."

Rep. Pitts doesn't completely disagree with having training, but believes there are some rules that need to be followed, "I firmly believe that everyone who purchases a firearm should have training but that's not a requirement in federal law and it's not a requirement in state law" he said.

The bill now goes to the full House Judiciary Committee.

