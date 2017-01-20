Folks Express Opinions of New President On Facebook

Our new president Donald Trump has been known for his use of social media more than any other president and now many of you have taken to the WLTX Facebook page to share your thoughts of him. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Our new president Donald Trump has been known for his use of social media more than any other president and now many of you have taken to the WLTX Facebook page to share your thoughts of him.

Pamela Williams asked everyone to excuse her while she goes to “VOMIT."

Quiana Thomas says in part, "I pray for the day when we are truly a UNITED nation."

Pecolia Porter says, “This man Trump is gonna have us in a world of trouble, God help us all."

Not everyone has a dreadful tone.

Kristie Hood Spires says "What a Great day!!"

Diane McLeod King says “Loved his speech.” She also says " He is the man, yes Lord the best man won, thank you for sending him out way, we needed him."

Many of you called for peace as the division of our country became apparent in people's comments.

Rose Bannister says "People have the right to voice their opinions but what's done is done. He is our new president and no amount of complaining will change that.”

Dena Jackson says even the people who didn't vote for him should now support him.

"I'm NOT a fan and didn't vote for him…but I pray for his success. I pray we quit creating division amongst ourselves. Quit arguing about it," Jackson said.

Alicynne Boisture liked the interaction between President Obama and President Trump.

"It's nice to see the former presidents greeting each other nicely. Now if the rest of the country could do the same,” Boisture wrote on Facebook.

Keith DuBose pleaded for unity.

"Hey my American brothers and sisters. We are on the same team. Sadly we forget that and takes days like 9-11 to bring us together. Pray for unity and love. Hate is not the answer. Love your neighbor as you love yourself,” DuBose said.

