Folks Have Mixed Opinions On Inauguration Day

Customers at Henry's Watch Inauguration (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Donald J. Trump is officially the 45th President of the United States and some folks around the Midlands were having mixed emotions on Inauguration Day.

"It's history. You should watch it. You should be involved with it. It is looked upon as a big deal and it should be," LeGrande Joy said.

Henry's on Devine Street was filled with customers as Trump took the oath of office Friday.



"I'm thinking that we just need to give this guy a chance," said Keitt Hane.

Many were positive, but others say they have their reservations.



"I hope we see some improvement, but I also don't want too much change, like some of Trump's ideas are a little too much I think," said Hane.



"I'm not that excited and I'm not upset at all. I just feel like the presidency this year was a big joke," Colishia Dumbar said.

Others said they were ready for the day to be over.



And whether or not they thought it was exciting, they'll still support the office of the presidency.



"As a United States citizens, I will give him a chance," Dumbar said.

"It's pretty cool. Just a new president. New change and all that. Hopefully good thoughts. Hopefully the next four years are good. Make America great again," Dowlin Moses said.

Customers also agreed on how historic the events were with every four or eight years of our nation's tradition of a peaceful transition of power.

