Folks Wait To Get Hurricane Relief From The State

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - The state's Disaster Recovery is continuing to help those who had damage to their homes during Hurricane Matthew.
They're going to different location throughout the state and Wednesday they were at the Lee County Library where folks lined up and waited for aid.
Some folks reported waiting for an hour and around 11a.m. the office ran out of applications because they weren't expecting so many people to show up.
The state Disaster Relief Program assigned them to a case manager who helped create an individualized recovery plan and connect them with resources.
Harry Mixon is optimistic he will get help to fix his roof that's leaking in two places, the kitchen right above the stove and the bathroom. "I think it looks pretty good for me" he said.
The Disaster Recovery office says they have almost 900 active cases but only 40 of them have been resolved or closed. In the Midlands, Orangeburg County has the most cases with 22 families, Clarendon has one and Sumter has one. Cases are prioritized based on vulnerability.
The Palmetto Disaster Recovery will be in Florence, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Calhoun, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lee, Clarendon, Williamsburg, Horry and Sumter counties to assist Hurricane Matthew survivors.
Below is the list of locations and dates the Palmetto Disaster Recovery will have intake sessions:
