Football and Fashion: Trendy Tailgate Outfits

Trendy outfits to wear this football season

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Todd & Moore Sporting Goods joined News19 to share trendy outfits to wear this football season.

Mandy Fann with Todd & Moore says there are a lot of options when it comes to game day. She says this year, tassels are very popular.

"What's great about fashion now, for game day, is it doesn't always have to be logos," says Fann.

Models showed off chambray tops, game day polos, and twist tops. Mandy also says a lot of fans choose to wear jerseys on game day.

You can find Todd & Moore on Huger Street.

