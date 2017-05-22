Forecasters Increasing 2017 Hurricane Projections

(Photo: Bonds, Daniel)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Some hurricane experts are now expecting more storms this season in the Atlantic after initially forecasting a below average season.

Every spring a number of hurricane experts issue their seasonal hurricane forecasts. Last month those forecasts called for a slightly below average hurricane season. Now some of those forecasts are being revised.

Warmer sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the uncertainty of the development of El Niño has experts rethinking the number of storms we may see.

A weak to moderate El Niño pattern tends to increase the upper level winds and tear Atlantic storms apart. This pattern usually will decrease the odds of hurricanes. Currently, it looks like the El Nino pattern may not develop. The combination of warmer sea surface temperatures and favorable winds could lead to more tropical development.

Philip Klotzbach, with Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project said to the USA Today Network, "At this point, perhaps we're thinking we may be increasing the forecast a little bit due to a couple of reasons. In our early April outlook, we thought a weak to potentially moderate El Niño was coming."

Klotzbach was speaking at a conference in Florida on Friday. He said, "The Atlantic is looking a little more conducive than it was in early April. So I think those two conditions, in combination, potentially warrant an increase in the seasonal forecast."

The Colorado State researchers will release their revised forecast June 1.

The Weather Company announced through a press release on Monday it was now expecting a total of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. This was an increase from its original April forecast.

NOAA will release its seasonal hurricane forecast Thursday, May 25.

Seasonal hurricane forecasts should only be used for informational purposes. It only takes one storm to cause a huge impact, and it is impossible to predict how many or even if there will be any storms that will strike the United States.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

In 2016, South Carolina was affected by a several tropical systems. Hurricane Matthew made landfall along the coast as a category one hurricane.

