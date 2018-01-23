Forest Acres Development Proposal Receives Mixed Reviews

Forest Acres seems to be attracting a lot of development recently. The Cardinal Crossing is expected to break ground in the next couple of months, and now, there's a proposal to build more townhouses in the area.

"Every day, this is where we are. I drive up the road every single day," said Lorien Owens.

There are a number of vacant homes at the corner of Forest Drive and Brentwood Drive, but a developer is looking to change that.

"The apartments and duplex at the end are really run down," said Owens.

The proposal includes tearing down 18 units on Brentwood Drive and building three commercial buildings and 13 townhomes. The commercial buildings will house light retail, such as medical offices, and are expected to be 5,000 square feet.

According to the developer, Cason Development, the townhomes will be around 2,000 square feet and will sell between $300,000 and $400,000.

The proposal will also include a small retention pond, separating the development from residential property on Brentwood Drive.

Owens supports the proposal.

"We think it can only increase our property values and make our area look better," said Owens, adding that the values of the townhomes are align with the homes in the area.

But there are some Forest Acres residents who are concerned about the plan.

"I don't think it's the best use of the space that they have," said Claudia Baker.

Baker said her two main concerns with the plan are traffic and the safety of students at A.C. Flora.

"The back entrance (Brentwood Drive) is used for the students to come and go," she said.

In a meeting Tuesday night, the developer said the current eight driveways on Brentwood Drive would be reduced to three driveways under this new plan. He also said there will be no driveways facing Forest Drive.

Baker said she supports growth in the community, but believes other vacant buildings should be occupies beforehand.

"I don't think it's necessary to constantly be developing for businesses when there are places that can be used and have adequate space to serve the need already," said Baker.

The Forest Acres Planning Commission unanimously approved the developer's request at Tuesday night's meeting.

The proposal will now head to city council for consideration.

