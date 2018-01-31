Former City Employee Charged with Stealing Town Funds

Stacks of money (Photo: KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images)

St. Matthews, SC (WLTX)-- A former employee of the Town of St. Matthews is facing charges that she embezzled town funds.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, 47-year-old Tammy Waltz Carson first delayed an audit, and later resigned from her job just before the audit began in 2017. At that time, Carson was responsible for collecting court fines. The audit later revealed there was a discrepancy between the money collected for the fines and what was deposited into the town's account.

The audit found that more than $10,000 was missing from the Town of St. Matthews accounts for the period between January 2014 and January 2017. Investigators obtained a search warrant of Carson's bank records, and say they found that during that same time period cash deposits were made into her account. Investigators believe those deposits were the town's money, and that Carson used the money for her personal financial gain.

Carson is charged with embezzlement of public funds, valued at more than $10,000. The charge is a felony. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

© 2018 WLTX-TV