Former Clemson baseball player, 19, dies after ATV accident

Blake Holliday (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent Mail)

Blake Holliday, an outstanding two-sport athlete who helped Belton-Honea Path win consecutive Class AAA baseball state championships in 2015 and 2016, died Tuesday afternoon.

Holliday, 19, suffered critical injuries in an ATV accident Thursday afternoon. He had been in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital since. Holliday was airlifted to the hospital following an accident on Major and Rube Ashely roads in Belton.

Anderson County coroner Don McCown said the cause of death was head trauma.

Holliday was a pitcher on the back-to-back state championship teams at B-HP. He signed a baseball scholarship at Clemson and was a redshirt member of the team in the 2016-17 academic year and transferred to Erskine College in the fall.

Holliday was the state's Class AAA Player of the Year in 2016, when he was 12-1 as a pitcher while producing five home runs and 31 RBI as a hitter.

'I'm just proud to go out with two championships,' Holliday told an Anderson Independent Mail writer in June 2016. "That will be unforgettable, something we will have for the rest of our lives."

In that June 2016 article, BHP head coach Steve Williams said Holliday had "grown as a young man and matured on the field." and had developed into a team leader.

"It has been a pleasure to write his name on a lineup card, knowing what he brings to the table game in, game out.'

Holliday became a legendary figure in BHP basetball when he delivered the game-winning hit, breaking up a no-hitter by Camden's Will Abbott in the bottom of the seventh, A season earlier, he earned a save in the extra-inning, championship game victory against Hartsville.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved