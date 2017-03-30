Former Coaches and Mentors Show Love for Sindarius Thornwell

Sindarius Thornwell poses with the rest of his Lancaster High School basketball team in his freshman year.

Lancaster, SC (WLTX) – SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell had options coming out of high school. He could’ve played ball for Ohio State, and Florida, but he chose the Gamecocks.

His family, coaches and mentors were proud of it and are now wearing a smile from ear to ear thanks to the Final Four.

"When you have one of your players playing a stage this big, it's just amazing,” says Ricardo Priester, head basketball coach for Lancaster High School. "He started for us in the center position and led us in rebounds and blocks his freshman year.”

Priester says Thornwell’s competitive nature helped his high school team win the regional championship in 2010. He says he's seen that drive continue in his collegiate career.

"For Sindarius to be one of the first to lead his team to their first NCAA win since 1973 is remarkable,” says Priester. “Then you're talking about leading them to the sweet 16, then the elite eight, and now the final four, the script couldn't be written any better than this. It's just a great day for Gamecock Nation."

Thornwell’s hunger for a championship win didn't come overnight. Both Priester and assistant coach Jerron Cauthen have been coaching for more than a decade, and made sure to mentor Thornwell both on and off the court.

"It shows you that hard work pays off,” says Cauthen. “The time you put in with these kids, you never know what they're gonna end up doing.”

“It's just remarkable. It's refreshing just to see that young man go from one level to the next level and the next level and remain humble all at the same time."

Cauthen says Thornwell's success on the college level can inspire other young athletes from this area.



"If you're humble and can follow rules, you can make it."

There's still plenty of basketball to go, but Distinguished Kuts owner and Thornwell's former barber says he's already proud.



"It's unbelievable,” says Frederick Reid. “I never thought I would see anything like this!”

"He's putting Lancaster on the map!"



