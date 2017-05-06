Former dropout, now in her 70s, crowned high school prom queen

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
79-year-old man killed after tree hits truck
-
Small Sinkhole In Front of Columbia Home
-
The Future of Five Points Despite Concerns
-
Tebow Continues To Show Progress
-
1 Person Shot at SC Automotive Plant
-
Is article about Serena Williams and Australian Minister true?
-
Zion Williamson's Greatest Hits
-
Rosewood Crawfish Festival Underway
-
Owner of Pour House to Give Up License
-
Panel Agrees to 12 Cent Gas Tax
More Stories
-
Sunny, Warm SundayMay. 6, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
105 year old Woman Celebrates Birthday with the Help…May. 6, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
FBI Joins Search for Missing 8-Year-old in South CarolinaMay. 6, 2017, 10:12 p.m.