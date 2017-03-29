Former Gamecock Greats Talk About Game Preparation

Mar 27, 2017;South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball as Florida State Seminoles center Chatrice White (50) defends during the first period in the finals of the Stockton Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament (Photo: John Hefti, John Hefti)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) As the University of South Carolina women's basketball team prepares for Stanford in the NCAA Final Four, News 19 sat down with some former players for their take on this moment.

Dr. Martha Parker Hester was an All American who averaged more than 13 points and 5 rebounds a game during her career with from 1985-89. She tells News 19, "You're excited this time of year that you are not on Spring Break, that you are playing in these games and getting to play for your school and your coach."

Dr. Hester knows what pressure this Carolina team is under. She says, "You work so hard starting this time last year and preparing and preparing and getting more cohesive as a team and you are just excited to play."

Hester ranks fifth on the all-time South Carolina scoring list with more than 1700 career points and took the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament three of the four years she played. She knows what playing in big games means and she says this team knows that too. She says, "I think our girls now, this team right here, they've been there before. They've been in the spotlight before. They've learned from mistakes and hopefully gotten better and can control the emotions. It's one thing to be excited its another thing to be excited and out of control."

Hester is one of only four female basketball players inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame. And though Carolina has never beaten Stanford in the five match ups they've had against them, she says she knows this team can. She says, "We know who we are. We know our game plan and so stick to it and give it your best."

Khadijah Sessions was the point guard for the Gamecocks leading her team to three SEC regular season championships and to NCAA tournament four times, making it to the Final Four in 2015. She remembers it well, saying, "I had to play my best game because I'm on the biggest stage. You're trying to get to that National Championship and you know you are one win away."

As team captain, Sessions played with A'ja Wilson on that 2015 team. Wilson is now in that captain role and Sessions says she knows what she's saying to pump the team up for the game against Stanford. She says, "Just stay with the game plan and they will be fine. Stanford is a really good basketball team; I mean really well coached. The head coach, coached Dawn Staley. I mean that tells you a lot right there about Stanford as a whole. So I just think you stick to the game plan, listen to Coach Staley and the Gamecocks will be fine. They will be headed to the National Championship."

Dr. Hester analyzed the match up saying, "Tara VanDeveer, great coach, been there forever. I truly admire her and what she has done at Stanford. The kids are very disciplined very fundamentally sound. They've got a great inside outside game. Their shooters are unbelievable. But we do too. Our shooters are coming around Kaeyla Davis, goodness gracious! and A'ja is really coming in to her own as far as taking control of a game and playing under control and playing with the gifts that she has been given and just taking it up to a whole another level. We knew what she had, but it's fun to see her come into her own and take control of a game. So I think learn from what we've learned before, look at film, but play our game, use our game plan and execute it to the best of our abilities."

And both players had a little pre-game pep talk message for the team. Dr. Hester says, "Just make sure that you're doing your very best for your team, leaving it all on the court, nothing left and good things will happen."

Sessions says, "You gotta go out there and out work them every possession. You gotta play hard no matter what, make sure you are sacrificing your body, sacrificing everything because you worked so hard for this in pre-season. Now it's here and you're just 40 minutes away from the biggest game of your life. So just leave it out on the floor."



© 2017 WLTX-TV