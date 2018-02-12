Former Lexington Rep. Rick Quinn Sentenced to Probation, Fine and Community Service

Rick Quinn Jr. (center) enters a plea deal on December 13, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Lexington Rep. Rick Quinn was sentenced in Circuit Court Monday morning.

Judge Carmen Mullen sentenced Quinn to two years of probation, a $1,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. A one year jail sentence was suspended.

Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in December. Mullen delayed sentencing then.

Quinn was the third Republican lawmaker to plead guilty in the investigation.

While Quinn faced up to one year in prison, his lawyers had said he should avoid any jail time, in part because prosecutor David Pascoe has not sought tough sentences in a number of other cases.

The other two former lawmakers who already pleaded guilty received probationary sentences.

© 2018 Associated Press