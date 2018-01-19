Former Lexington Sheriff Lewis McCarty Dies

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Former Lexington County Sheriff Lewis McCarty has passed away.

The agency confirmed Friday that McCarty died Friday at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital. He was 76 years old.

The sheriff's office said he'd been in declining health for months.

“Sheriff McCarty had an incredible influence on me as a law enforcement officer and leader,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He touched many others in the profession and had a hand in laying a firm foundation at the Sheriff’s Department that’s still in place today. I, along with the entire department, owe him a debt of gratitude for his entire body of work and years of service.”

McCarty served as sheriff for less than a year, taking over for James Metts after Metts abruptly left office in 2014.. However, he had a career in law enforcement that spanned decades.

A Columbia native, McCarty joined the West Columbia Police Department as a patrolman in 1964, resigning in 1972 as a lieutenant. He was second in command at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department from 1973 until his retirement in 1999. McCarty served as Lexington County’s 38th sheriff from June 2014 until Koon took office in April 2015.

Funeral plans are not yet finalized. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

