Former SC Police Officer Cites Ageism, Nepotism in Lawsuit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina police officer has sued his previous employer, saying he was passed over for a promotion because of his age and then replaced by the boyfriend of a city official.



The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports former Capt. John Kennedy filed the lawsuit after he was fired in July. The lawsuit says Kennedy had worked for the Myrtle Beach Police Department since 1980, with one brief break.



The lawsuit says Kennedy's problems began when he applied for assistant chief. Instead, Kennedy says he fired and replaced by Joseph Crosby, a lieutenant and boyfriend of Angela Kegler, the city's human resource director.



In addition to Kegler, the lawsuit names Police Chief Amy Prock and City Manager John Pedersen.



Pederson said the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.



