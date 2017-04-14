Former USC Football Standout Pleads Guilty to Making, Trafficking Crack Cocaine

Demetris Summers (Photo: 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Former USC tailback Demetris Summers plead guilty today of making and trafficking crack cocaine throughout Lexington County.

Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Summers, 33, to eight years in prison and fined him $50,000 on Friday for trafficking, manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine throughout Lexington County, according to a statement from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department began investigating Summers during August of 2015, according to the statement. Assistant Circuit Solicitor Gill Bell said an undercover agent with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Team made multiple purchases of crack cocaine from Summers. While executing a search warrant on Summers' Lexington home, police say they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine and multiple firearms, along with evidence that Summers was manufacturing crack cocaine at the home.

Summers played at the University of South Carolina for two years during the 2003 and 2004 seasons under coach Lou Holtz, where he led the Gamecocks in rushing in 2004 with 487 yards.

