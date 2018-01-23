Former Irmo Youth Pastor Sexually Assaulted Teen, Police Say

Richard Taylor (Photo: Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A former youth pastor was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a teenager several times, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies says Richard Taylor, 69, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old male victim while serving as a youth pastor at Dutch Fork Baptist Curch on Dreher Shoals Road between 1989 and 1991.

Taylor reportedly turned himself into investigators, and is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, common law assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The possibility of more victims is being investigated, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

© 2018 WLBZ-TV