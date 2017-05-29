Fort Jackson National Cemetery Honors Fallen Soldiers

Fort Jackson National Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day service to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- There were many wreath-laying ceremonies across the country in honor of Memorial Day, including here in the Midlands.

"For those who have lost friends and family in service to our great nation, every day is Memorial Day," said Fort Jackson's Commanding General, Major General John Johnson.

Hundreds took part in Monday's Memorial Day service, and for Earnestine Brunson, it hits close to home. Her husband served in the Army and is buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

"I'm here to spend time with him. Even though he is not here with me physically, he is still here spiritually within me," said Brunson.

Fort Jackson National Cemetery is open year-round from sunrise to sunset.

