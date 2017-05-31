Foul Play Suspected in Fatal Columbia House Fire

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say foul play is suspected in a fatal house fire Wednesday.

Officers say around 12 p.m., Columbia firefighters called deputies to a home in the 1700 block of Morninglo Lane, which is near Percival Road. Deputies say a person was dead inside the structure.

While deputies are in the early stages of the investigation, they're treating this as foul play.

There is no word yet on the identify of the person who died.

