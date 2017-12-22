Four Men Arrested in String of Armed Robberies

Marion Rahman (Photo: Sumter Police Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies beginning in August.

Sumter deputies say the robberies started at the Bojangles' on Broad Street August 8, and continued later into August when Star Barbershop, Gentlemen's Barbershop and Rollerson Package Store were targeted. Stolen items included cash, jewelry and cell phones.

According to a report, an individual was assaulted and injured during an armed robbery at Peanut Enterprise on September 13, and a 31-year-old victim is in recovery after the last incident in the parking lot of Miller Arms apartment on December 5.

The charged are identified as:

• Chase Bernard Nelson, 19; five counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, five counts of conspiracy, six counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder.

• Malik Elijah Nelson, 18; three counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, four counts of conspiracy, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

• Marion Shakur Rahman, 20; armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder.

• James Earl Simon Jr., 29; three counts of armed robbery, three counts of conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

Officers say they were able to tie all four men to the Miller Arms case and individual roles in other cases, and one suspect to acting alone in two cases.

The suspects have been denied bail and are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.

© 2017 WLTX-TV