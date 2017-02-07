Four People Shot in Richland County, Suspect Wanted

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that injured four people late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a set of homes on Fairfield Road.

When deputies arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Their exact condition isn't known.

Officers are still trying to determine who is responsible. Deputies tell News19 there may have been some sort of disturbance between acquaintances.

Headed to the scene of a shooting with four victims on Fairfield Rd. @RCSD tells me there may have been a disturbance btwn. acquaintances. — Janae Frazier (@JanaeFrazier) February 7, 2017

This is a breaking news update. News19 will post additional details when they become available.

