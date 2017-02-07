WLTX
Four People Shot in Richland County, Suspect Wanted

Four people shot in a trailer park on Fairfield road in Richland county

wltx 7:16 PM. EST February 07, 2017

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that injured four people late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a set of homes on Fairfield Road.

When deputies arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body.  Their exact condition isn't known.

Officers are still trying to determine who is responsible. Deputies tell News19 there may have been some sort of disturbance between acquaintances. 

This is a breaking news update. News19 will post additional details when they become available.

 

(© 2017 WLTX)


