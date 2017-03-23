Columbia Named 11th Fattest City in America

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WalletHub has released its 2017 Fattest Cities in America list, and four of those cities call the Palmetto State home, including Columbia.

Columbia tops the South Carolina Cities on the list, coming in number 11. Columbia also rounds out the top five cities with the highest percentage of adults who eat less than one serving of fruit and vegetables a day, which may explain why Columbia is also 9th in the Obesity & Overweight ranking.

Hot on Columbia's heels is the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area at number 12. That area is also ranks 13 for obesity and overweight.

Coming in at number 16 is the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area, which also comes in 12th in the Obesity & Overweight ranking

Skip down to number 37 and you'll find the Charleston-North Charleston area. It sits at number 18 in the Obesity & Overweight ranking.

In better news, no South Carolina metropolitan area made the top 25 for weight-related health problems. And both Columbia and the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area ranked high for a healthy environment, with Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin at 12 and Columbia at 24.

To identify America's fattest cities, WalletHub’s researchers compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related problems, from share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

So, which city is the fattest in America? That title belongs to Jackson, Mississippi, which has the most weight-related health problems. Jackson also has the second-most physically inactive adult population, and the second-highest percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits and vegetables per day.

To read the full study, click here.

