Four Ways to Make Money Heading into the Holidays

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With the holidays on their way, people are trying to figure out how to put some extra money in their pocket. Working from home may be the answer because of the flexibility in time and the income earning potential.

Money expert Steven Hughes shares some ways to generate some money from the comfort of your own home or someone else's:

Rent Out Your Home Or A Room - If you live in an apartment complex, you may need to reach out to your management office, but it's worth it. Using services like VRBO and AirBNB can generate hundreds or thousands of dollars by sharing your home. Sell Your Belongings - This may not be the first thing you think about, but this is an excellent way to add income to your name. Sell your out of season clothing or electronics that aren't getting much use. House/Babysit - Platforms like House Sitters America or Mind My Home will help you generate money while keeping a watchful eye over someone else's' personal belongings. Become A Delivery Driver - This one requires you to leave your home, but for good reason. Bite Squad (formerly known as 256ToGo) and Lyft ridesharing are looking for additional drivers to help people get to where they are going or eat conveniently. Sign up to receive pay per trip and tips.

