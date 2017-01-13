4 Women Arrested in Columbia Prostitution Sting; 1 Bites Officer

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested four women during an undercover prostitution investigation.

Officers say they'd gotten some complaints from the public about illegal activity in the 5900 block of North Main Street. Officers then set up up a sting for January 11th.

During the operation, officers say the women agreed to sex for money.

The four arrested were the following:

Lashonda Henderson (DOB: 10-2-1987) – Prostitution (First Offense)

Tayna Jones (DOB: 2-18-1974) – Prostitution (First Offense) and Open Container in a Vehicle

Keyera Robinson (DOB: 8-9-1996) - Prostitution (First Offense) and Assault (Third Offense)

Tamara White (1-17-1974) –Prostitution (Third Offense)

Officers say Robinson kicked and bit an officer during the arrest, but the officer didn't suffer any injuries.

