Clarendon, SC (WLTX) - Pretty soon, hikers and bicyclists all over the country are going to have a new reason to stop by Orangeburg and Clarendon counties. The Francis Marion bridge that connects Santee and Summerton will be a part of the 500 mile Palmetto Trail.

"It's going to be pretty amazing," said Melissa Miklus, Senior Design Associate at Alta Planning and Design.

When finished, the Palmetto Trail will span from Walhalla in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Awendaw on the Intracoastal Waterway.

"We're actually re-imagining what Santee and Summerton could be when we connect the Palmetto trail," Miklus said.

That means making the two areas more of a feature destination. Miklus says the Alta team has spent three days drawing up plans based off of community feedback, with the hopes that the changes will accommodate everyone.

"We're not here to change everything and tear things down and build new things, we're here to celebrate what's already here," Miklus said.

Dwight Stewart, the chairman of the Clarendon County council, believes this could help put Summerton on the map.

"I think in Summerton, like many towns, we have lots of things that have just become lost because we don't have a lot of folks traveling through," Stewart said.

Stewart says he is excited about the possibility of new visitors to help give the economy a kick.

"I think our goal would be a place that attracts visitors into Summerton where they can come have a meal and just get that small town feeling,"

