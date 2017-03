(Photo: Freddy's Steakburger)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new burger restaurant is headed to West Columbia.

Freddy's Steakburgers broke ground on a new store on Sunset Boulevard near the Lexington Medical Center.

The fast food restaurant is expected to open this Summer and will be their second location here in the Midlands.

Their Killian Road location in northeast Columbia opened last month.

© 2017 WLTX-TV