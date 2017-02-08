(Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WellPartners is offering free dental and eye clinic for uninsured and underinsured children and adults in the midlands.

WellPartners is owned by United Way of the Midlands. They work to connect community volunteers and partners to help uninsured people in the Midlands gain access to the health care services they need to live healthier, better lives.

To be eligible for this free clinic, you must meet the following:

Children five years of age or older who:

Are enrolled in public school in Richland or Lexington counties

Are enrolled in free or reduced lunch program

Are not eligible for Medicaid or any other type of insurance

Are referred by a school nurse

Adults 18 and older who:

Have a valid Fairfield, Lexington, or Richland County ID

Have no dental or vision insurance

Have proof of low income - living on less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level

When you arrive to the clinic, please bring these forms signed.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, here is a list of participating clinics and information.

WellPartners Children's Dental Clinic - Richland County Health Department

(803-888-1590)

2000 Hampton Street, Suite 4090

WellPartners Adult Eye Care Clinic - Richland County Health Department

(803-888-1692)

2000 Hampton Street, Suite 3145

WellPartners Adult Dental Clinic - Richland County Health Department

(803-888-1690)

2000 Hampton Street, Suite 3145

WellPartners Adults and Children's Dental Clinic - Lexington County Health Department

(803-785-6653) Adult Clinic

(803-785-6651) Children's Clinic

1070 S. Lake Drive, Suite B

To get more information you can visit the WellPartners website.

