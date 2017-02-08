Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WellPartners is offering free dental and eye clinic for uninsured and underinsured children and adults in the midlands.
WellPartners is owned by United Way of the Midlands. They work to connect community volunteers and partners to help uninsured people in the Midlands gain access to the health care services they need to live healthier, better lives.
To be eligible for this free clinic, you must meet the following:
Children five years of age or older who:
- Are enrolled in public school in Richland or Lexington counties
- Are enrolled in free or reduced lunch program
- Are not eligible for Medicaid or any other type of insurance
- Are referred by a school nurse
Adults 18 and older who:
- Have a valid Fairfield, Lexington, or Richland County ID
- Have no dental or vision insurance
- Have proof of low income - living on less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level
When you arrive to the clinic, please bring these forms signed.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, here is a list of participating clinics and information.
WellPartners Children's Dental Clinic - Richland County Health Department
(803-888-1590)
2000 Hampton Street, Suite 4090
WellPartners Adult Eye Care Clinic - Richland County Health Department
(803-888-1692)
2000 Hampton Street, Suite 3145
WellPartners Adult Dental Clinic - Richland County Health Department
(803-888-1690)
2000 Hampton Street, Suite 3145
WellPartners Adults and Children's Dental Clinic - Lexington County Health Department
(803-785-6653) Adult Clinic
(803-785-6651) Children's Clinic
1070 S. Lake Drive, Suite B
To get more information you can visit the WellPartners website.
(© 2017 WLTX)
