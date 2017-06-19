WLTX
Free Krispy Kreme Coffee for Teachers

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 10:04 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

Krispy Kreme wants to make teachers' summer breaks even better.

The popular doughnut chain is giving out free coffee to teachers for the next two months. 

Teachers can get a free cup through the end of July with their purchase. All they have to do is show their school ID and mention the offer to receive a free cup of Joe.

