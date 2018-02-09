FREE MEET & GREET FEATURING WNBA STARS - Columbia, SC (WLTX) -The USA Basketball Women's National Team will be conducting a training camp at the University of South Carolina the weekend of February 9-11.
In conjunction with their visit to Columbia, Iconic Sport Performance will be hosting a free meet and greet featuring Courtney Williams of the Connecticut Sun and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm.
The event will include a question and answer portion, open forum, trivia as well as autographs and a photographs.
It's happening Saturday, February 10 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Iconic Sport Performance Training Facility. It's located at 135 Corporate Park Boulevard in Columbia.
