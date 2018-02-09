WLTX
Free Meet & Greet Featuring WNBA Stars

The USA Basketball Women's National Team will be conducting a training camp at USC this weekend. Iconic Sport Performance will be hosting a free meet and greet featuring Courtney Williams of the Connecticut Sun and Jewell Loyd if the Seattle Storm.

Whitney Sullivan, wltx 8:47 AM. EST February 09, 2018

FREE MEET & GREET FEATURING WNBA STARS - Columbia, SC (WLTX) -The USA Basketball Women's National Team will be conducting a training camp at the University of South Carolina the weekend of February 9-11.

In conjunction with their visit to Columbia, Iconic Sport Performance will be hosting a free meet and greet featuring Courtney Williams of the Connecticut Sun and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm. 

The event will include a question and answer portion, open forum, trivia as well as autographs and a photographs.

It's happening Saturday, February 10 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Iconic Sport Performance Training Facility. It's located at 135 Corporate Park Boulevard in Columbia.

 

