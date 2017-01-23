Free Tax Preparation in the Midlands

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Free tax preparations by volunteers will take place throughout Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties.

Families with household income of $65,000 or less qualify for this service. The first in person tax preparations take place on Saturday, February 4th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at The Cecil Tillis Community center, 2111 Simpkins Lane in Columbia.

Please bring a photo ID, a Social Security card for all members of your household, and W2’s or 1099’s from employers. Also, a copy of last years tax return could help the preparers with your taxes.

This service is a partnership with United Way of the Midlands and The Cooperative Ministry.

The director of the program, Jessica Grote says “Last year we prepared over 6,000 returns, saving the Midlands over a million dollars in tax preparation fees.”

For a complete list of this year’ Tax Prep Sites and hours visit www.coopmin.org or call United Way 2-1-1

