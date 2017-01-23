WLTX
Close

Free Tax Preparation in the Midlands

wltx 4:48 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) --  Free tax preparations by volunteers will take place throughout Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties.

Families with  household income of $65,000 or less  qualify for this service.  The first in person tax preparations take place on Saturday, February 4th  from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.  at The Cecil Tillis Community center, 2111 Simpkins Lane in Columbia.

Please bring a photo ID, a Social Security card for all members of your household,  and W2’s or 1099’s  from employers.  Also,  a copy of last years tax return could help the preparers with your taxes.

This service is a partnership with United Way of the Midlands and  The Cooperative Ministry. 

The director of the program, Jessica Grote says “Last year we prepared over 6,000 returns, saving the Midlands over a million dollars in tax preparation fees.” 

For a complete list of this year’ Tax Prep Sites and hours visit www.coopmin.org or call United Way 2-1-1

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories