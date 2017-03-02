Freeze Warning Tonight

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 AM Saturday. (Photo: maxuser)

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a freeze warning for the Midlands. The warning begins at midnight and will continue until 9 AM Saturday morning.

A freeze warning means subfreezing temperatures are likely.

The unseasonably warm weather has caused many plants to start blooming early, but now with cold air in place, some of that early growth could be in jeopardy.

Tonight clear skies and calm winds are expected. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning.

The cold conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Another freeze will be possible Sunday morning, but currently there are no watches or warnings in effect.

