Freezing Temperatures This Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A chilly and dry air mass has moved into the Midlands for the weekend. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for Saturday morning. Thus, widespread freezing temperatures are expected along with frosts. A freeze is also likely for Sunday morning. Sunshine will help warm daytime temperatures and a warming trend will begin on Sunday.

Clouds will be increasing on Monday with showers moving through the Midlands on Tuesday. High temperatures will be warming into the mid 70s. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday night bringing an end to any rain.

Mild, dry air will move in for the remainder of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures by Friday. Looks like the dry weather will continue through the next weekend as spring-like weather continues.

(© 2017 WLTX)