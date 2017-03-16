police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

PARIS (AP) — A French police official says a high school principal and two others have been shot by a 17-year-old student, and authorities believe there is no reason to suspect the attack is related to terror.

Police surrounded the area around the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the southern French town of Grasse. The official says in addition to the three wounded in Thursday's shooting, five other people are being treated for shock. None of the injuries is life-threatening.

The student has been arrested for possessing weapons.

The official said there did not appear to be any other suspects, although police are working to "remove all doubt." The official, from the national police, was not authorized to be publicly named.

A French police official would not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the student was carrying. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. The government minister for victims affairs tweeted that two people were wounded and all the students are now safe.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

Around 2 p.m. (local time) police had cordoned off the area around a high school in southern France where police say the shooting took place. Police reported the attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the town of Grasse. It came as France is under a state of emergency.

French television BFM showed residents gathered around the area, along with several police cars and emergency vehicles. Residents said some students have been able to leave the school.

An employee of a nearby electronics store said police had asked residents to stay indoors. An employee of sports chain Decathlon, which has a branch less than 500 meters from the high school, said he'd seen about 40 high school students leaving from the area and gathering in a nearby parking lot.

Both local residents would not provide their names.

© 2017 Associated Press