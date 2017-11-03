Friday Night Blitz Playoff Week

WLTX
Columbia, SC (WLTX) All the highlights and scores of local Midlands high school football game playoffs. 

 

Berkeley 21    Marlboro County 7

Carvers Bay 48   Calhoun County 12

Dixie 38   Blackville-Hilda 12  

Dutch Fork 77  Stratford 20

Eastside 45   Wren 23

Gilbert 57  Aynor 16

Laurence Manning 20    Wilson Hall 14 

Lugoff-Elgin 38   Dreher 21 

Mauldin 27    Rock Hill 7 

Saluda 24    Central 21 

Spring Valley 28   West Ashley 0  

South Pointe 67   Midland Valley 14  

Sumter 35      White Knoll 7

Timberland 12    May River 10 

