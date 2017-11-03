Friday Night Blitz Playoff Week

Columbia, SC (WLTX) All the highlights and scores of local Midlands high school football game playoffs.
Berkeley 21 Marlboro County 7
Carvers Bay 48 Calhoun County 12
Dixie 38 Blackville-Hilda 12
Dutch Fork 77 Stratford 20
Eastside 45 Wren 23
Gilbert 57 Aynor 16
Laurence Manning 20 Wilson Hall 14
Lugoff-Elgin 38 Dreher 21
Mauldin 27 Rock Hill 7
Saluda 24 Central 21
Spring Valley 28 West Ashley 0
South Pointe 67 Midland Valley 14
Sumter 35 White Knoll 7
Timberland 12 May River 10
