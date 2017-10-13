WLTX
Friday Night Blitz: Week Seven

wltx 10:23 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The highlights and scores of local high school football games in the Midlands.

 

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27   Batesburg-Leesville 21  OT

Barnwell 39   Allendale-Fairfax 0 

Brookland Cayce 40   Edisto 15 

Chapman 58    Mid Carolina 20

Chester 35   Camden 14 

Dreher  14    Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Eau Claire 37     C.A. Johnson 0

Gilbert 28      Strom Thurmond 21

Gray Collegiate 27   Fox Creek 6  (played Thursday night)

Hammond 42   Wilson Hall 7

Hillcrest 44   Greenwood 41

Indian Land 14    Columbia 6  (played Thursday night) 

Lamar 50    Timmonsville 20

Lee Central 14   Cheraw 7

Lexington 21   Blythewood 0

Lower Richland 40   Chapin 20 

McBee 42 - Great Falls 6

Midland Valley 45   AC Flora 26

Newberry 49    Clinton 21

Providence Athletic Club 0   Patrick Henry 18

Richard Winn Academy 42    Laurens Academy 8 

Ridge Spring-Monetta 28    Wagener-Salley 8

Ridge View 43  Richland Northeast  0

Saluda 54  Keenan 14      (played Thursday night) 

Silver Bluff 42     Calhoun County 0

Southside Christian 31    Ninety Six 6

Spring Valley 44    River Bluff 20

Sumter 29   Carolina Forest 20 

Thomas Heyward 37   Dorchester Academy 0

Union County 54   Blue Ridge 20 

Williston-Elko 53     North 0  

York 45    Westwood 17

