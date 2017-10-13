Friday Night Blitz: Week Seven

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The highlights and scores of local high school football games in the Midlands.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27 Batesburg-Leesville 21 OT
Barnwell 39 Allendale-Fairfax 0
Brookland Cayce 40 Edisto 15
Chapman 58 Mid Carolina 20
Chester 35 Camden 14
Dreher 14 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Eau Claire 37 C.A. Johnson 0
Gilbert 28 Strom Thurmond 21
Gray Collegiate 27 Fox Creek 6 (played Thursday night)
Hammond 42 Wilson Hall 7
Hillcrest 44 Greenwood 41
Indian Land 14 Columbia 6 (played Thursday night)
Lamar 50 Timmonsville 20
Lee Central 14 Cheraw 7
Lexington 21 Blythewood 0
Lower Richland 40 Chapin 20
McBee 42 - Great Falls 6
Midland Valley 45 AC Flora 26
Newberry 49 Clinton 21
Providence Athletic Club 0 Patrick Henry 18
Richard Winn Academy 42 Laurens Academy 8
Ridge Spring-Monetta 28 Wagener-Salley 8
Ridge View 43 Richland Northeast 0
Saluda 54 Keenan 14 (played Thursday night)
Silver Bluff 42 Calhoun County 0
Southside Christian 31 Ninety Six 6
Spring Valley 44 River Bluff 20
Sumter 29 Carolina Forest 20
Thomas Heyward 37 Dorchester Academy 0
Union County 54 Blue Ridge 20
Williston-Elko 53 North 0
York 45 Westwood 17
