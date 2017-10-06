Friday NIght Blitz: Week Seven

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A roundup of all the Midlands high school football highlights and scores.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62 Calhoun County 7
Barnwell 44 Batesburg-Leesville 41
Ben Lippen 34 Orangeburg Prep 7
Cardinal Newman 30 Heathwood Hall 0
Cathedral Academy 51 Newberry Academy 15
Chapin 43 A.C. Flora 0
Chester 48 Columbia 28
Clinton 28 Mid-Carolina 26
Dreher 22 Lower Richland 13
Dutch Fork 29 Lexington 7
Fairfield Central 27 Camden 7
Fox Creek 27 Eau Claire 22
Gilbert 33 Brookland Cayce
Hammond 35 Porter Gaud 0
Hartsville 41 Lakewood 18
Lancaster 34 Richland Northeast 20
Latta 23 Marion 0
Lee Central 14 Central 12
Lugoff-Elgin 34 Crestwood 16
Midland Valley 41 Aiken 14
Newberry 49 Broome 21
North Augusta 47 Airport 7
inety Six 23 Daniel 14
Pinewood Prep 44 Wilson Hall 35
Richard Winn 38 Calhoun Academy 14
Saluda 17 Gray Collegiate 14
Spring Valley 42 Irmo 21
South Aiken 42 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
South Pointe 48 Westwood 7
Sumter 44 West Florence 6
Swansea 36 Strom Thurmond 35
Thomas Heyward 35 Williamsburg Academy 12
Timmonsville 22 McBee 14
White Knoll 14 River Bluff 10
W.W. King 30 Northside Christian 24
York 59 Ridge View 26
