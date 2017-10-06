WLTX
Friday NIght Blitz: Week Seven

wltx 11:06 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A roundup of all the Midlands high school football highlights and scores. 

 

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62    Calhoun County 7

Barnwell 44   Batesburg-Leesville 41

Ben Lippen  34  Orangeburg Prep 7

Cardinal Newman 30  Heathwood Hall 0 

Cathedral Academy 51  Newberry Academy 15

Chapin 43  A.C. Flora 0

Chester 48   Columbia 28

Clinton 28   Mid-Carolina 26 

Dreher 22   Lower Richland 13

Dutch Fork 29   Lexington 7

Fairfield Central 27  Camden 7

Fox Creek 27  Eau Claire 22  

Gilbert 33   Brookland Cayce

Hammond 35  Porter Gaud 0

Hartsville 41   Lakewood 18

Lancaster 34   Richland Northeast 20 

Latta 23   Marion 0

Lee Central 14    Central 12

Lugoff-Elgin 34  Crestwood 16

Midland Valley 41   Aiken 14 

Newberry 49  Broome 21 

North Augusta 47   Airport 7

inety Six 23   Daniel 14

Pinewood Prep 44   Wilson Hall 35  

Richard Winn 38   Calhoun Academy 14

Saluda 17  Gray Collegiate 14

Spring Valley 42  Irmo 21 

South Aiken 42  Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

South Pointe 48  Westwood 7

Sumter 44   West Florence 6

Swansea 36    Strom Thurmond 35

Thomas Heyward 35   Williamsburg Academy 12

Timmonsville 22   McBee 14  

White Knoll 14   River Bluff 10

W.W. King 30    Northside Christian 24

York 59  Ridge View 26

 

 

