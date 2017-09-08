Friday Night Blitz Week Two

Columbia, SC (WLTX) All the highlights and scores of local high school football games
Central 21 McBee 18
Cheraw 35 Camden 21
Clinton 47 Aiken 33
Conway 35 Hartsville 21
Dreher 17 River Bluff 14
Emerald 37 Ninety-Six 25
Fort Mill 31 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 9
Gilbert 44 Airport 28
Greenwood 40 Providence Athletic Club 12
Hammond 35 Ben Lippen 20
Irmo 28 Laurens 21
Lamar 47 Eau Claire 0
Lee Central 14 Columbia 7
Lower Richland 21 Richland Northeast 0
Lugoff-Elgin 21 A.C. Flora 6
Manning 21 Crestwood 20
McCormick 22 Blackville-Hilda 20
Newberry 21 Chapin 14
North Augusta 40 Lexington 14
Orangeburg Prep 21 Wilson Hall 31
Palmetto 45 Crescent 0
Richard Winn 48 Northside Christian 42
Ridge View 35 Fairfield Central 19
Scott's Branch 12 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
South Aiken 28 Westside 8
Spartanburg Christian 50 Thomas Sumter 34
Strom Thurmond 28 Midland Valley 21
Wagener-Salley 22 Bethune-Bowman 0
Westwood 28 Blythewood 9
White Knoll 41 Keenan 13
Wilson 19 South Florence 3
