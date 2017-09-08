WLTX
Friday Night Blitz Week Two

wltx 10:43 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  All the highlights and scores of local high school football games


Central 21  McBee 18

Cheraw 35  Camden 21

Clinton 47  Aiken 33

Conway 35   Hartsville 21

Dreher 17  River Bluff 14

Emerald 37  Ninety-Six 25

Fort Mill 31   Orangeburg-Wilkinson 9  

Gilbert 44   Airport 28

Greenwood 40  Providence Athletic Club 12

Hammond 35  Ben Lippen 20 

Irmo 28   Laurens 21

Lamar 47   Eau Claire 0

Lee Central 14   Columbia 7

Lower Richland 21  Richland Northeast 0 

Lugoff-Elgin 21   A.C. Flora 6

Manning 21  Crestwood 20 

McCormick 22  Blackville-Hilda 20

Newberry 21 Chapin 14

North Augusta 40   Lexington 14 

Orangeburg Prep 21 Wilson Hall 31

Palmetto 45  Crescent 0

Richard Winn 48   Northside Christian 42

Ridge View 35  Fairfield Central 19

Scott's Branch 12   Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0

South Aiken 28  Westside 8  

Spartanburg Christian 50   Thomas Sumter 34 

Strom Thurmond 28   Midland Valley 21

Wagener-Salley 22   Bethune-Bowman 0

Westwood 28  Blythewood 9 

 

White Knoll 41  Keenan 13 

Wilson 19 South Florence 3  

